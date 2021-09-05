Paying too much for gas Hoxie? Analysis shows most expensive station

(HOXIE, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Hoxie?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hoxie area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hoxie area appeared to be at Town & Country Store, at 1117 Oak Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Town & Country Store 1117 Oak Ave, Hoxie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 1017 Oak Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.