Don’t overpay for gas in West Yellowstone: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in West Yellowstone?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the West Yellowstone area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.79, with an average price of $3.62 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3 Canyon St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the West Yellowstone area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3 Canyon St, West Yellowstone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.95

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 307 Firehole Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.