Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Rabun Gap?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Rabun Gap area was $2.94 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rabun Gap area appeared to be at 20 Penny, at 17 Us-441 S .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

20 Penny 17 Us-441 S , Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Circle S 215 Us-441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.28 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

BP 110 Highway 441 N, Clayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Ingles at 176 Us-441 N. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.