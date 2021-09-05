Don’t overpay for gas in Parsonsfield: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Gas prices vary across the Parsonsfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Parsonsfield area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Parsonsfield area appeared to be at Village Variety, at 27 Federal St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Village Variety 27 Federal St, Parsonsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Mobil 45–115 Porter Rd, Freedom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to K & D Corner Store at 185 Wakefield Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.