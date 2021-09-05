Where’s the most expensive gas in Springfield?

(SPRINGFIELD, CO) Gas prices vary across the Springfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Springfield area was $3.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.29 to $3.38 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Springfield area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 1100 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 1100 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.38 $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ -- card card $ 3.38 $ 3.83 $ 4.13 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 1101 Main St, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.88 $ -- $ --

Valero 27080 Us-287, Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Elkhart Coop at 288 W 13Th Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.