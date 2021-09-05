High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grantsboro as of Sunday

(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Grantsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grantsboro area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pinedale Food Mart, at 6814 Nc-55 E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Pinedale Food Mart 6814 Nc-55 E, New Bern

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Speedway 10816 Nc-55 E, Grantsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Walmart 11233 Nc-55 W, Grantsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

Exxon 13841 Nc-55, Alliance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 15818 Nc-55 E . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.