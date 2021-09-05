High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Grantsboro as of Sunday
(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Grantsboro area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Grantsboro area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pinedale Food Mart, at 6814 Nc-55 E.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.60
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Quick Stop at 15818 Nc-55 E . As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
