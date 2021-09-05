Where’s the most expensive gas in Atkins?

(ATKINS, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Atkins?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Atkins area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Atkins area appeared to be at Circle K, at 5522 Lee Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Atkins area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 5522 Lee Hwy, Atkins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.78 $ 3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gas 'N Go at 910 N Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.