Paying too much for gas Van Horn? Analysis shows most expensive station

(VAN HORN, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Van Horn?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.22 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Van Horn area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Van Horn area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1801 Fontage Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1801 Fontage Rd, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Alon 400 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 810 E Broadway St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.