Analysis shows most expensive gas in Stratford

(STRATFORD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Stratford area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Stratford area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 100 S Poplar St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 100 S Poplar St, Stratford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.33 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.33 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 10 S Maple St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.