Analysis shows most expensive gas in Stratford
(STRATFORD, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Stratford area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Stratford area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 100 S Poplar St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.33
$3.29
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.33
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 10 S Maple St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
