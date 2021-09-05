Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Britton
(BRITTON, SD) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Britton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Britton area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Britton area appeared to be at Cenex, at Vander Horck St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Britton area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.09
$3.02
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cliff's 1 Stop at 801 Vanderhorck St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
