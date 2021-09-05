Paying too much for gas Sundance? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SUNDANCE, WY) Are you paying too much for gas in Sundance?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.55 per gallon to $3.6, with an average price of $3.58 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sundance area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 20059 W Us-14.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Sundance area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 20059 W Us-14, Sundance

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 504 E Cleveland St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.55 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.