Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Boron
(BORON, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Boron?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boron area ranged from $3.97 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.16 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5852 E Ca-58.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Boron area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$5.19
$4.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 5725 Ca-58. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.97 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
