Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Boron

(BORON, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Boron?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.72 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Boron area ranged from $3.97 per gallon to $4.69, with an average price of $4.16 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 5852 E Ca-58.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Boron area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 5852 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.19 $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 5725 Ca-58. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.