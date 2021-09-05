Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Montague

(MONTAGUE, MA) Gas prices vary across the Montague area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Montague area ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.04 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montague area appeared to be at F.L. Roberts, at 132 3Rd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montague area that as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

F.L. Roberts 132 3Rd St, Turners Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Cumberland Farms 317 Federal St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Mobil 142 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Irving 223 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.02

Shell 242 Mohawk Tr, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mohawk 63 Main St, Greenfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 1 Greenfield Rd. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.