Don’t overpay for gas in Jeffersonville: Analysis shows most expensive station
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Jeffersonville?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jeffersonville area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.02 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Jeffersonville area appeared to be at Flying J, at 9935 Oh-41 .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.05
$3.49
$3.86
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.37
$3.77
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.83
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 220 State St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.02 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
