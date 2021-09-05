Don’t overpay for gas in Silver Bay: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SILVER BAY, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Silver Bay?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.18 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Silver Bay area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Silver Bay area appeared to be at Spirit, at 94 Outer Dr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Spirit 94 Outer Dr, Silver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Holiday 1015 Main St, Beaver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ --

Mobil 1022 Main St, Beaver Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.27

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 93 Outer Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.