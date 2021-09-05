Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ellis

(ELLIS, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.96 for gas in the Ellis area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ellis area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ellis area appeared to be at Casey's, at 213 Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ellis area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 213 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 200 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.60 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.