Where’s the most expensive gas in Kingsville?

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Gas prices vary across the Kingsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kingsville area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.02 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kingsville area appeared to be at Clark, at 3312 N Ridge Rd E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.39

BP 4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.42

BP 5551 State Route 193, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.38

Village Food Mart 6314 S Main St, North Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Sheetz 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.43 $ 3.83 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Amboy Fuel Center at 512 W Main Rd. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.