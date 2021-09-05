Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Challis

(CHALLIS, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Challis?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Challis area was $3.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.89 to $3.94 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Challis area appeared to be at Exxon, at Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon Main St, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.04

Sinclair Us-93, Challis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to S&W Junction at 24435 Hwy 93. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.