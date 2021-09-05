CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t overpay for gas in John Day: Analysis shows most expensive station

John Day Times
John Day Times
 4 days ago
(JOHN DAY, OR) Gas prices vary across the John Day area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the John Day area was $3.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.69 to $3.85 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 133 Washington St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the John Day area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

133 Washington St, Canyon City
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.57
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leathers at 603 W Main . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With John Day Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

