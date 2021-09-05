Don’t overpay for gas in Fountain City: Analysis shows most expensive station
(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.99 for gas in the Fountain City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fountain City area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Kwik Trip, at 7020 Mn-61 W .
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
