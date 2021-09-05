Analysis shows most expensive gas in Bowman

(BOWMAN, ND) Are you paying too much for gas in Bowman?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Bowman area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.19 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 13 1St Ave Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bowman area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 13 1St Ave Nw. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.