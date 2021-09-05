Don’t overpay for gas in Ronda: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RONDA, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Ronda?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ronda area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ronda area appeared to be at CITGO, at 1356 Elkin Spur St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Ronda area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1356 Elkin Spur St, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 4830 Clingman Rd, Ronda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Parson's Quick Stop 1721 Wilkes Yadkin Rd, Roaring River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H G Greene General Store at 3203 Clingman Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.