Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ritzville
(RITZVILLE, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ritzville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.79 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.82 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ritzville area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1507 S Bauman Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 102 W Galbreath Way. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
