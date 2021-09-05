Where’s the most expensive gas in Wellfleet?

(WELLFLEET, MA) Gas prices vary across the Wellfleet area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wellfleet area ranged from $3.24 per gallon to $3.45, with an average price of $3.36 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 2683 State Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2683 State Hwy, Wellfleet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ --

Shell 4565 State Hwy, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.39

Cumberland Farms 4460 Us-6, North Eastham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.