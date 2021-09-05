Don’t overpay for gas in Warren: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WARREN, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.76 for gas in the Warren area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Warren area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 11560 Us-69 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 11560 Us-69 S, Warren

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Valero 7505 Us-69 S , Hillister

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.94 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 11707 Us-69. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.