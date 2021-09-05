Authorities investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon

Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

It happened in the 1700 block of S. Beech Street.

The victim told authorities that he was walking in the yard of a home when he was approached by two suspects.

He told police that one of the suspects was armed.

The 31-year-old man then tried to run from the suspects but was shot.

He suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Please call the CPD at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.