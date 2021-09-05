Don’t overpay for gas in Crouse: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CROUSE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Crouse area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Crouse area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crouse area appeared to be at Shell, at 1404 E Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.12
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2503 Lincolnton Hwy. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
