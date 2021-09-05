Don’t overpay for gas in Crouse: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CROUSE, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Crouse area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Crouse area ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $2.92, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Crouse area appeared to be at Shell, at 1404 E Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1404 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Lane Express 601 Riverside Dr, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Coastal 2311 W Nc-27, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1008 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

CITGO 911 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Om Food Mart 851 S Laurel St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2503 Lincolnton Hwy. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.