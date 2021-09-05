Are you overpaying for gas in Inglis? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(INGLIS, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Inglis?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.03 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.17 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Inglis area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Inglis area appeared to be at Shell, at 6164 N Suncoast Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6164 N Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.75 $ 3.26

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 19 Us-19 S. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.