High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Marengo as of Sunday

(MARENGO, IN) Are you paying too much for gas in Marengo?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Marengo area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marengo area appeared to be at Marathon, at 181 E In-64.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 181 E In-64, Marengo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 248 E St Rd 64, Marengo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Toney Oil at 396 S Main St. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.