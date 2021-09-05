Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Tonopah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Tonopah area ranged from $4.02 per gallon to $4.19, with an average price of $4.12 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1206 Us-95 N.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tonopah area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Texaco 1500 S Erie St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Gasoline Alley 182 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 212 N Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 4.45 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.15 $ 4.49 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.02 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.