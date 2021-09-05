Are you overpaying for gas in Paden City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PADEN CITY, WV) If you’re paying more than $2.95 for gas in the Paden City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Paden City area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 312 North St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Paden City area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 40019 Old Route 7, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.