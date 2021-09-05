Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gila Bend

(GILA BEND, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Gila Bend area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.03 per gallon to $3.27, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Gila Bend area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gila Bend area appeared to be at Shell, at 942 E Pima St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 942 E Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 623 W Pima St, Gila Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 710 W Pima St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.