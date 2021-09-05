Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Fosston

(FOSSTON, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Fosston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fosston area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Palubicki's Express, at 101 N Johnson Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fosston area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.