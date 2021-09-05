Deiveson Figueiredo says Brandon Moreno is “running away” from trilogy fight: “He doesn’t want to lose the belt”
Deiveson Figueiredo says flyweight champ Brandon Moreno is “running away” from their trilogy fight, saying “he doesn’t want to lose the belt.”. Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw last December at UFC 256 in a fight that Figueiredo was the champ heading into it. Most people thought that Figueiredo did enough to win, but with a point deduction for a low blow, the fight was ruled a majority draw. The UFC decided to run back the rematch immediately, and this time around, Moreno pulled off the upset with a third-round rear-naked choke of Figueiredo back at UFC 263 in June.www.bjpenn.com
Comments / 0