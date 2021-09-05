CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deiveson Figueiredo says Brandon Moreno is “running away” from trilogy fight: “He doesn’t want to lose the belt”

By Adam D Martin
Deiveson Figueiredo says flyweight champ Brandon Moreno is “running away” from their trilogy fight, saying “he doesn’t want to lose the belt.”. Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw last December at UFC 256 in a fight that Figueiredo was the champ heading into it. Most people thought that Figueiredo did enough to win, but with a point deduction for a low blow, the fight was ruled a majority draw. The UFC decided to run back the rematch immediately, and this time around, Moreno pulled off the upset with a third-round rear-naked choke of Figueiredo back at UFC 263 in June.

