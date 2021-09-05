CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, GA

Local resident charged with murder

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 4 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the police officials, his name is Cameron Gravitt and he is charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man.

This unfortunate incident occurred right after 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Ringgold Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 30 Hidden Trace Drive in Ringgold.

The responding officers found a 54-year-old male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

His name is Glenn Fraser and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was a therapist and one of his clients discovered him dead from multiple stab wounds in his office.

