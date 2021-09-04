CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas ban may spur tele-abortions: virtual visits, then pills

By Carey Goldberg, Catarina Saraiva, Bloomberg News (TNS)
Posted by 
hillcountrynews
hillcountrynews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Days before the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way to effectively end abortion in the state, a truck rolled through parts of west Texas bearing a billboard with a message in English and Spanish: …. Sign up to keep reading — IT'S FREE!. In an effort to improve our website...

www.hillcountrynews.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
hillcountrynews

hillcountrynews

Cedar Park, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for northwest suburban Austin, Texas, including Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Lago Vista and Jonestown

 https://www.hillcountrynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
West, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
City
West, TX
West, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tele#West Texas#Abortions#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's HealthThe Guardian

The Observer view on the Texas abortion ban

Last Wednesday, a near-total ban on abortion was implemented in Texas. Women are now prevented from getting an abortion six weeks after conception (a point at which many women do not even realise they are pregnant), even in cases of rape or incest. It is the latest, and most extensive, erosion of women’s reproductive rights that has long been championed by the US religious right. In the words of Justice Sonia Sotomayer – in a dissenting opinion to the supreme court’s decision to allow the law to be implemented while its constitutionality is determined in the coming years – it is a “breathtaking act of defiance of the constitution… and of the rights of women seeking abortion throughout Texas”.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

400 calls, no more appointments: Texas abortion clinic scrambles to see patients before 6-week ban may take effect

HOUSTON - Kathy Kleinfeld's cellphone lit up for the first time on Monday at 3 a.m. By 7 a.m., she had 13 missed calls. When she couldn't be reached by phone, she said, patients emailed, desperate to schedule their abortion with Houston Women's Reproductive Services before Wednesday, Sept. 1, when Texas is on track to ban abortions after six weeks gestation, before most people know they're pregnant.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

‘Pill-Induced’ Abortions Will Soon Be Partially Illegal in Texas

AUSTIN — Using chemicals to kill a child in the womb will now be outlawed across the state—unless the child is a certain age. On Monday, the Texas House approved Senate Bill 4, a proposed law to ban “pill-induced” abortions of children more than 49 days old. Common abortion pills disintegrate the child’s connection to his or her mother, then induce heavy bleeding and cramping to expel the dead baby’s body from the womb.
Fort Worth, TXDaily Beast

Midnight Appointments, Online Pill Orders: Abortion Ban Sends Texans Scrambling

The Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, is usually open until 5pm. Last night, like the chain’s three other locations across Texas, it was open until midnight, caring for the waiting room full of pregnant people seeking abortions before they no longer could. Outside, anti-abortion protesters camped out, shining lights in the windows as night fell and calling the police to report nonexistent violations. Inside, a doctor who had worked for the health center for decades began to cry.
Texas Statetoofab.com

Celebrities React to Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban

The state's Supreme Court failed to rule on an attempt to halt the law, which allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion after six weeks. Celebrities reacted in disgust on Wednesday to Texas' new law banning abortions after six weeks. The state's Supreme...
Women's HealthMother Jones

The Texas Abortion Ban Is Just the Beginning

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Monday and Tuesday, the rain in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was relentless. But on Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ida retreated for a little while, the sun reappeared with a vengeance, and the humidity stubbornly hung over the Southeast. At the West Alabama Women’s Center, it was business as usual, except for one thing: The protesters who usually clustered behind a series of white poles bordering the clinic’s parking lot had not reappeared. It felt like an ominous sign on a morning when the right to abortion access was once again being decimated. “Maybe they’re out celebrating,” joked Dr. Leah Torres, the clinic’s abortion provider. Needless to say, her delivery was humorless.
Texas StateOne Green Planet

Petition: Repeal the Texas 6-Week Abortion Ban

As of September 1st, Texas officially banned virtually all abortions after the Supreme Court voted not to challenge Senate Bill 8. The vote was 5-4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joining the three liberal justices in challenging the law. The decision now has pro-choice activists worried about the effects that this could have on other states as well as the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.
Texas StateColumbian

Clinics: Block Texas’ 6-week abortion ban

WASHINGTON — Abortion providers in Texas are asking the Supreme Court to prevent enforcement of a state law that would allow private citizens to sue anyone for helping a woman get an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The request to the court comes after a panel of appellate...
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas CEOs stay silent on abortion ban

In defending his state's new abortion ban, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott yesterday used business migration as his shield: "The people who are not wringing their hands are the people who create jobs that run businesses." Why it matters: Business leaders have become America's new politicians, swinging their outsized influence on...
Texas StatePosted by
The Week

Texas' abortion ban is authoritarian

If conservatives really are worried, as they claim to be, about authoritarianism, then the time is now for them to act, because Texas just implemented one of the most totalitarian anti-abortion laws in the world. If there was ever a moment to see if principle would trump ideology, this is it.
Texas StateKXAN

Portland may ban Texas travel and trade in protest of abortion laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas could soon feel economic backlash in response to its recently enacted new abortion laws, which are the strictest in the U.S. The city council of Portland, Oregon, is set to vote Wednesday on whether to ban future travel and trading of goods and services with Texas in protest of the legislation, The Hill reports.
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Now Has The Strictest Abortion Ban In The Country

Texas’ six-week abortion ban is in effect as of today. Senate Bill 8 prohibits abortion after six weeks or when a fetal heartbeat is first detected, which is often before a woman realizes she is pregnant, and allows private citizens to sue doctors and anyone else who helps someone get an abortion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy