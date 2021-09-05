Don’t overpay for gas in Big Timber: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Gas prices vary across the Big Timber area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Big Timber area ranged from $3.18 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Timber area appeared to be at Exxon, at 510 W 1St Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 510 W 1St Ave. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.18 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.