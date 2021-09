The coronavirus pandemic, now fueled by the more contagious Delta variant, has taken both a major physical and emotional toll on health care workers across the country. “I think we all reached exhaustion maybe a wave or two ago,” Dr. Esther Choo, professor of emergency medicine at Oregon Health and Science University, said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “And at this point, I don’t think there are words for what people are feeling. We’ve lost so much of our workforce, particularly our nursing workforce because the type of work we’re doing for so long has been unsustainable.”