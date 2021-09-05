High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Marsing as of Sunday

(MARSING, ID) Gas prices vary across the Marsing area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $3.93, with an average price of $3.92 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marsing area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marsing area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 801 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 801 Main St, Marsing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.81

Chevron 5644 Bunt Rock Rd, Marsing

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.08 $ 4.23 $ 3.79

Shell 15615 Riverside Rd, Caldwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 14987 Sunnyslope Rd. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.