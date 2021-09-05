Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Clarendon

(CLARENDON, TX) Gas prices vary across the Clarendon area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Clarendon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Alon, at 815 E 2Nd St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Alon 815 E 2Nd St, Clarendon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CEFCO at 302 W 2Nd St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.