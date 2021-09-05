Where’s the most expensive gas in Chamberlain?

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Gas prices vary across the Chamberlain area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chamberlain area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 100 Lakeview Heights.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chamberlain area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 100 Lakeview Heights, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Cenex 1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ -- $ --

Shell 101 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 100 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CFC Food & Fuel at 201 W King Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.