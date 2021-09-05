Don’t overpay for gas in Calais: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CALAIS, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Calais area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Calais area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 32 Houlton Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 32 Houlton Rd, Baileyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.50 $ 3.81 $ 3.32

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 175 North St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.