Don’t overpay for gas in Calais: Analysis shows most expensive station
(CALAIS, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Calais area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Calais area ranged from $3.13 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 32 Houlton Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.50
$3.81
$3.32
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 175 North St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.13 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0