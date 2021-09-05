Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Milford area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milford area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10 Gilman Falls Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 10 Gilman Falls Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.46 $ 3.81 $ 3.35

Shell 12 Main Rd, Milford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.34

CITGO 671 Stillwater Ave, Old Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Leadbetters 232 Main St, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.