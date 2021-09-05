Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Milford
(MILFORD, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Milford area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Milford area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 10 Gilman Falls Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.46
$3.81
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 671 Stillwater Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
