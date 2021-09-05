Paying too much for gas Shippenville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Are you paying too much for gas in Shippenville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shippenville area was $3.33 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.25 to $3.35 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shippenville area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 160 E State St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55

Valero 401 W Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.60

uk 800 E Main St Clarion Pa, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ --

Kwik Fill 22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 3.59

BP 22352 Route 68, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

Sheetz 1281 E Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Jiffy at 17933 Paint Blvd. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.25 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.