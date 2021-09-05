CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Innocent Bystander Hurt In Harlem Shootout

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were hurt, including an innocent bystander, during a shootout between a pair of suspects in Harlem , police said.

It happened on Frederick Douglas Boulevard and West 131st Street just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

One of the alleged shooters, a 15-year-old boy, is hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators said the teen shot a 34-year-old cab driver in the head as he sat in his vehicle.

The driver is reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said they were still looking for the other shooter Sunday morning.

UPDATE: Police Release New Video Of Suspect Wanted In Harlem Double Shooting

