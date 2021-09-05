Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by unbiased model that nailed Allen’s huge year

The tight end position is essentially the polar opposite of wide receiver. This is undoubtedly the most top-heavy position in fantasy football, with a significant gap between the first and second tiers. For example, the No. 3 TE in FantasyPros' 2021 standard average draft position (ADP) is Darren Waller (28.8). The next closest tight end is Kyle Pitts at an ADP of 51.1. That shows why it's important to have more than just a set of rankings or a few names highlighted on your cheat sheet heading into a draft. A sound draft strategy -- with ways to adapt -- can help you maximize value while searching for the best TE option.