CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by unbiased model that nailed Allen’s huge year

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Julio Jones entered last season as one of the top overall Fantasy football picks, having recorded over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his previous six seasons. However, Jones saw a dramatic drop-off last season, underwhelming owners who drafted him because of his consistent production and becoming one of the biggest Fantasy football busts. In fact, Jones finished the 2020 season with just 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns. Where does he belong in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings as a member of the Titans?

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Titans#Nfl Fantasy#Bills#Adp#Sportsline#The Los Angeles Chargers#Patriots#Cook S Fantasy#Ole Miss#Giants#Lions#Ppr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football IDP Sleepers 2021: Josh Allen is primed for a bounce-back season

Identifying individual defensive player (IDP) sleepers for the 2021 fantasy football season can be difficult. A team changing their defensive coordinator or a player moving up on the depth chart are optimal scenarios. Another is when a player is signed or traded to a new team. Based on training camp observations, all of the players mentioned below are in a position to prosper in 2021.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football 2021 rankings, draft prep: QB, WR, RB, TE picks, cheat sheets, ADP from unbiased model

Identifying the top players ahead of your Fantasy football 2021 drafts is one challenge, but knowing who to select is another. Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry are two of the top running backs, but who should you put more faith in when you're on the clock? The same goes for Davante Adams versus Tyreek Hill at the receiver position. If only one is on the board, then there's no choice to make, but when both are available, who should you pick?
NFLSporting News

Week 1 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings for Superflex, 2-QB leagues

For those who are unfamiliar with Superflex or two-QB fantasy football leagues, you might be surprised with how highly some of the NFL's mid-tier QBs are ranked in our Week 1 Superflex/two-QB rankings. However, this is common practice in these formats, and QB value skyrockets as the position becomes scarce. Since every starting quarterback (and even some real-life backups) is rostered in these leagues, it's easy to see the dramatic increase in value they have.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Football TE Tiers 2021: Tight end rankings, draft strategy

The tight end position is essentially the polar opposite of wide receiver. This is undoubtedly the most top-heavy position in fantasy football, with a significant gap between the first and second tiers. For example, the No. 3 TE in FantasyPros' 2021 standard average draft position (ADP) is Darren Waller (28.8). The next closest tight end is Kyle Pitts at an ADP of 51.1. That shows why it's important to have more than just a set of rankings or a few names highlighted on your cheat sheet heading into a draft. A sound draft strategy -- with ways to adapt -- can help you maximize value while searching for the best TE option.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Reveals What He Bought With Signing Bonus

Prescott revealed on Sunday night that he celebrated his rookie deal by getting some gas for his car and a snack or two. That appears modest compared to how he celebrated his latest extension. The Cowboys quarterback bought a Ferrari. “Probably dinner for the whole family and friends when they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLSportsnet.ca

10 Fantasy Football Thoughts: Saquon Barkley will be a draft-day steal

It’s finally here — the fantasy football season is upon us!. Every year after the Super Bowl, it feels like the football season is light years away, but when it comes back you feel rejuvenated. You don’t care what game you’re watching. It could be Houston taking on Jacksonville – which is going to be awful — but it doesn’t matter because it’s football.
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...

Comments / 0

Community Policy