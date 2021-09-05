CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exmore, VA

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Exmore

Exmore Updates
 4 days ago
(EXMORE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Exmore area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Exmore area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 4140 Lankford Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.35

Exxon

2668 Lankord Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.40
$3.60
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.65
$--

County Line

2447 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29

Royal Farms

4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.59
$3.25

Sunoco

33330 Lankford Hwy, Painter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2668 Lankord Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

