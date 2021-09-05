Analysis shows most expensive gas in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.98 for gas in the Exmore area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Exmore area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.03, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 4140 Lankford Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 4140 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Exxon 2668 Lankord Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ --

County Line 2447 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 36380 Lankford Hwy, Belle Haven

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Royal Farms 4317 Lankford Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Sunoco 33330 Lankford Hwy, Painter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 2668 Lankord Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.