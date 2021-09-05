Where’s the most expensive gas in Limon?

(LIMON, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Limon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Limon area was $3.64 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.59 to $3.72 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Limon area appeared to be at Loaf 'N Jug, at 707 Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Loaf 'N Jug 707 Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 300 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ 3.65

Sinclair 201 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.97 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 2200 9Th St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.