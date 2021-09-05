High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Machias as of Sunday

(MACHIAS, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Machias?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Machias area ranged from $3.14 per gallon to $3.23, with an average price of $3.18 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Machias area appeared to be at Irving, at 8 Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Machias area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Shell 56 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 211 Dublin St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 56 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.14 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.