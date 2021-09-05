Don’t overpay for gas in New Town: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NEW TOWN, ND) Gas prices vary across the New Town area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Town area was $3.16 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Town area appeared to be at Cenex, at 712 1St St N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 712 1St St N, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 99 Coop St, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.24

Van Hook Travel Center 8258 39Th St Nw, New Town

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.58 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 99 Coop St. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.